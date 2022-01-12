African Leadership Institute bags N$250,000 at OM Partnership Awards in South Africa

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) was awarded N$250,000 for the second runners-up in the Private Sector category at the Old Mutual Partnership Awards (OMPA) held in Johannesburg, South Africa in December 2021.

The awards consisted of seven categories and Namibia was nominated in three of the seven. Apart from ALI’s nomination in the Private Sector Partner of the year category, Namibia received two other nominations.

In the category for Corporate Social Investment Partner of the year, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture was nominated through the Education Excellence Awards and CDP Maths Training programme. This award recognised a partner who collaborated in nation-building, social upliftment, and civic activism for the benefit of the most vulnerable in our society.

Additionally, the support that the Ministry of Health and Social Services provided to the Namibian Government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, was nominated in the Public Sector Partner of the year award. This award aimed to recognise the creative achievements and interventions of public service institutions in leading a more effective and responsive public service by enhancing service delivery, improving efficiency, and building capacity.

“It was, therefore, encouraging that not only were some of our partners nominated but one of them won a cash prize. In our view ALI’s win is a testament of one of many longstanding partnerships we have as Old Mutual” says Ashante Manetti, Acting Marketing and Communications Executive.

When asked what they intend to do with the prize money, ALI highlighted that it intends to invest the money in offering training to learner representative council students after it was recommended by the principals who had undertaken the Transformational Leadership Programme.

The awards were introduced in 2020 and aim to appreciate the significant work done by Old Mutual’s external partners and stakeholders. They celebrate the flagship projects that Old Mutual have been part of. Through the Awards Old Mutual hopes to deepen the strategic relationship with its stakeholders and create opportunities to expand these relationships to other stakeholders.