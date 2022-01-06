If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Avoid financial self-sabotage in 2022

By Hilaria Graig, Marketing and Communications Manager at Sanlam.

If you reflect on your plans and goals of the past year, how many did you actually stick to? For most people, the truth is that many plans end up at the bottom of a to-do list, which now lives under your bed along with that 500-piece puzzle you promised yourself you’d finish ‘one day’. This is especially true when it comes to our finances, we should all be cautious of financial self-sabotage.

Financial self-sabotage can take many forms. These include not paying your accounts on time or buying that air fryer or a desirable pair of shoes on credit without considering that the interest may cost you more than you saved on the discount.

The following tips can help you avoid financial self-sabotage in 2022 and help you live with financial confidence.

1. Work with a plan in mind:

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail, as the saying goes. This couldn’t be truer when it comes to your finances. Think short, medium, and long term when it comes to your plans and goals and remember that nothing worthwhile happens without a solid plan to support it. Speak to your Sanlam financial adviser or broker to help set you up for success.

2. Budget … then stick to it:

Failing to budget will leave you in the dark when it comes to knowing how much you have and how much you need to be able to cover your monthly expenses. No one can make a success of their finances without having a grip on what comes in and what goes out.

3. Avoid bad debt:

Don’t be tempted by material purchases that you can’t afford. Purchasing something that you cannot afford to pay cash for will cost you much more over the longer term and will put pressure on your monthly budget. Rather save for something you need or want than push yourself into unnecessary debt.

4. Delay gratification – work towards goals:

We all love to reward ourselves for working hard. Just remember, careful planning to achieve a desired outcome at a time when we can afford it, is worth far more than instant gratification at a point when we’re financially under strain.

5. Make saving an imperative in your life and not an afterthought:

Doing this will put saving on par with every other element of your financial plan and budget – and that’s exactly where it should be.

Life is fast-paced, and the allure of instant gratification can be hard to resist. With a professional in your corner, a solid plan in place and commitment to see it through, you will be well on your way to financial freedom.