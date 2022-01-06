Select Page

‘Onduli’ captures memorable moments with visitors at the Dubai Expo

Jan 11, 2022

Local mascot, Onduli has been collecting treasured memories of visiting guests at Namibia’s Pavilion, at the Dubai Expo, over the past three months.

At the Namibia Pavilion, the Onduli’s signpost reads, ‘Hello, my name is Ondili, Expo 2020 is a place where the world comes together! Take a photo, add your name and country of origin, and add it to my collection so that I can go show everyone back home in Namibia all the wonderful people I met on my visit to Dubai”

Onduli means ‘giraffe’ in Oshiwambo language and the mascot has been a favourite for many visitors from all around the world, as they had an opportunity to capture instant photographs and pinned them to her structure.

The Dubai Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently being hosted in the United Arab Emirates. It kicked off on 1 October 2021 and will conclude on 31 March 2022. Originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

