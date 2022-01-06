Exness: The $1 trillion multi-asset broker expands its presence in Africa

Exness, one of the biggest multi-asset brokers in the world, will continue to expand its presence in Africa in 2022.

With a strong presence in Africa over the past year and an FSCA licence under its belt from the South African regulator, Exness’ strategic expansion plans will cover countries like Uganda and Rwanda in 2022, where anyone with a serious interest in accessible and affordable investment options can benefit from the broker’s innovative technology and excellent trading conditions.

The leading broker has had tremendous success and growth in its 13-year history and recently surpassed the $1 trillion mark in monthly trading volume (October 2021). This momentous milestone establishes the already successful broker’s leading presence in the financial markets landscape.

Exness has been consistently one of the top 5 brokers, shy of the $1 trillion mark for a few months now, averaging $843 billion in 2021 with its previous highest peaking at $947 billion in July 2021. Exness has also had a 58% year over year increase in trading volume and over 200,000 active clients (June 2021) – a number that is also more than double from last year (June 2020).

Exness heavily invests in developing technologies, algorithms and products that will result in fast execution, stable pricing, and low to zero commissions and spreads, in addition to features that give traders an extra layer of protection during volatile markets.

Last but not least, it is worth noting that Exness invests heavily in corporate social responsibility in every region it operates in. Just a few months ago, Exness donated $50,000 in aid of the COVID-19 third wave initiatives to the Gift of the Givers Foundation in South Africa.