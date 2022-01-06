SMEs invited to apply for stalls at upcoming Kasi Vibe event

Kasi Vibe Namibia has invited SME’s and start-up businesses that offer services or products to apply for exhibition stalls for an upcoming event.

The event is planned to take place on 3 to 6 March in Windhoek and COVID-19 rules and regulations will be in place at the event.

The Kasi Vibe organisers in a statement this week said that they want to provide an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to meet, demonstrate and share their talents, goods, services and products thereby promoting SME development in Namibia.

“Kasi is and still remains the common slang used among the young people in the community to refer to the location they are from, therefore, it is against this background that Kasi Vibe aims to create a platform in the community with the objectives to bring out young entrepreneurs and SMEs to showcase their innovative ideas through product marketing and sales,” they added.

The Kasi Vibe platform meanwhile assists participants to build their brands. Since its commencement eight successful events have been hosted.

The targeted exhibitors are the youth between the ages of 18 to 35 and applicants forms are available on the Kasi Vibe website www.kasivibe.na