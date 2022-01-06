Cancer Association to commence with outreach programme in Windhoek

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Monday reopened for the new year, with the National Outreach Programme expected to start at a local community clinic in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The programme will be held at the Moses Garoeb Constituency at the Councillor’s Office in Havana near Usave at 08:00 free of charge.

The association said in a statement that women must bring their own robe, gown or cloth wrap and Namibia ID and the first 100 ladies will be screened for the day for breast and cervical cancers.

“And men, who are 45 years and over must also bring their Namibian ID and the first 50 men will receive a Rapid PSA Test for prostate cancer screening,” they added.