Select Page

Cancer Association to commence with outreach programme in Windhoek

Posted by | Jan 10, 2022 |

Cancer Association to commence with outreach programme in Windhoek

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Monday reopened for the new year, with the National Outreach Programme expected to start at a local community clinic in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The programme will be held at the Moses Garoeb Constituency at the Councillor’s Office in Havana near Usave at 08:00 free of charge.

The association said in a statement that women must bring their own robe, gown or cloth wrap and Namibia ID and the first 100 ladies will be screened for the day for breast and cervical cancers.

“And men, who are 45 years and over must also bring their Namibian ID and the first 50 men will receive a Rapid PSA Test for prostate cancer screening,” they added.

For more information contact Martha Angolo, CAN Medical Assistant at 061 237740 or [email protected].

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Cancer screening drive to hit the north

Cancer screening drive to hit the north

8 April 2021

Merck Foundation exec meets President to underscore long-term partnership with First Lady

Merck Foundation exec meets President to underscore long-term partnership with First Lady

12 March 2020

Medical equipment for Opuwo hospital

Medical equipment for Opuwo hospital

22 January 2016

Information minister tests positive for COVID-19, cases continue to spike

Information minister tests positive for COVID-19, cases continue to spike

17 June 2021


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<