NamRA calls on taxpayers to participate in relief programme as deadline looms

Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) in a newsletter released on Monday urged taxpayers with outstanding tax amounts to participate in the Electronic Filing Tax Relief Programme, which is set to end on 31 January 2022.

The relief provides for the waiver of 100% of penalties and 75% of interests on the settlement of the capital outstanding tax amount.

The relief was initiated to assist taxpayers who found it difficult to settle their outstanding tax debts, especially businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some individual taxpayers were also finding it hard to clear their dues as COVID-19 negatively affected our economy at all levels.

As of 30 November 2021, 264 710 taxpayers owed NamRA over N$162 billion in capital tax debt. Close to N$8 billion and over N$265 million in penalties and interest respectively were waived, which was owed by around 23,000 businesses and more than 11,000 individual taxpayers who participated in the Relief between January and November 2021.

NamRA further noted participants are required to register as e-filers and must first file tax returns on ITAS and then pay the capital outstanding amount to qualify for the Relief. Special help desks have been set up at NamRA regional offices for taxpayers who are not computer literate.