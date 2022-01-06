Select Page

2021 Nedbank Desert Classic wraps up in marquee golf event

Posted by | Jan 10, 2022 |

2021 Nedbank Desert Classic wraps up in marquee golf event

The Nedbank Desert Classic took place at the picturesque Rossmund Golf Course, on 28 and 29 December 2021 in a marquee golf event to wrap up the 2021 golf calendar.

The Nedbank Desert Classic, which is considered a pinnacle event for golfing enthusiasts, had a total of 144 players participating in the two-day festivities.

The first tee shot was officially struck at 09h30 by Namibian golf virtuoso, Joe Nawanga, which prompted players to deliver on the pre-event expectations and play all-around vintage golf. After two days and amazing 36 holes of golf, Namibia’s Major concluded with Boni Paulino and Stefanus Bonifatius, finishing with 92 points and being crowned the 2021 Nedbank Desert Classic Champions. In the second position, Gerhard Hoon and Hans Noabeb secured their placement on the scoreboard with 90 points, and in third, Herman Davin and Annalien Davin, with 88 points.

Nedbank Namibia’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk, highlighted the bank’s commitment to continuously deliver on its events by making sure each and every spectator receives a paramount Nedbank experience.

“Nedbank is renowned for quality events we host and the Nedbank Desert Classic is a true representation of exactly that. We would like to extend our appreciation to the organisers and every sponsor for the enthusiastic support they have rendered to us for yet another edition of the Nedbank Desert Classic”, he said.

The event, also now known in the golfing fraternity as Namibia’s Major is organised by DZ Golf, the organising team also responsible for the coveted Nedbank for Autism Series. Bachmus Oil & Fuel Supplies were on board as co-sponsors at the Nedbank Desert Classic, with sponsorship support from Namibia Breweries Limited, Hollard Namibia, and Checkers.

2021 Nedbank Desert Classic Winners, Stefanus Bonifatius and Boni Paulino.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Olympians receive heroes welcome

Olympians receive heroes welcome

11 August 2021

Namibia humiliated by Botswana in Women U20 World Cup qualifier first leg

Namibia humiliated by Botswana in Women U20 World Cup qualifier first leg

20 January 2020

Classic Clashes launched

Classic Clashes launched

1 June 2012

Skorpion Zinc Women Super League resumes

Skorpion Zinc Women Super League resumes

13 March 2019


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<