2021 Nedbank Desert Classic wraps up in marquee golf event

The Nedbank Desert Classic took place at the picturesque Rossmund Golf Course, on 28 and 29 December 2021 in a marquee golf event to wrap up the 2021 golf calendar.

The Nedbank Desert Classic, which is considered a pinnacle event for golfing enthusiasts, had a total of 144 players participating in the two-day festivities.

The first tee shot was officially struck at 09h30 by Namibian golf virtuoso, Joe Nawanga, which prompted players to deliver on the pre-event expectations and play all-around vintage golf. After two days and amazing 36 holes of golf, Namibia’s Major concluded with Boni Paulino and Stefanus Bonifatius, finishing with 92 points and being crowned the 2021 Nedbank Desert Classic Champions. In the second position, Gerhard Hoon and Hans Noabeb secured their placement on the scoreboard with 90 points, and in third, Herman Davin and Annalien Davin, with 88 points.

Nedbank Namibia’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk, highlighted the bank’s commitment to continuously deliver on its events by making sure each and every spectator receives a paramount Nedbank experience.

“Nedbank is renowned for quality events we host and the Nedbank Desert Classic is a true representation of exactly that. We would like to extend our appreciation to the organisers and every sponsor for the enthusiastic support they have rendered to us for yet another edition of the Nedbank Desert Classic”, he said.

The event, also now known in the golfing fraternity as Namibia’s Major is organised by DZ Golf, the organising team also responsible for the coveted Nedbank for Autism Series. Bachmus Oil & Fuel Supplies were on board as co-sponsors at the Nedbank Desert Classic, with sponsorship support from Namibia Breweries Limited, Hollard Namibia, and Checkers.