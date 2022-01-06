Select Page

GIPF biometric verification remains suspended as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Jan 10, 2022

GIPF’s biometrics verification is still suspended, the Fund announced in a statement to its annuitants and members.

The Fund in a statement on Monday said Namibia has seen an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases, and as such, in the Fund’s continued effort to protect our annuitants particularly our pensioners, and GIPF staff we hereby inform our annuitants that the biometrics verification remains suspended.

“I would like to assure our various GIPF beneficiaries namely retirees, spousal, and child annuitants that this suspension will in no way affect their monthly annuities. Our annuitants can maintain peace of mind knowing that we continue to administer their benefits in the most prudent manner and can continue to expect that their benefits will be paid timeously as usual. In case of death of a beneficiary, family members are encouraged to immediately contact their nearest GIPF office and establish if there is a funeral benefit payable,” GIPF’s Ignatius Manyando said.

“It is imperative that GIPF adheres to regulations put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and encourage members with enquiries to contact their nearest GIPF office,” he concluded.

 

