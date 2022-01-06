Africa’s football showpiece to kick-off this weekend – Games to be screened on DStv and Gotv

Football fans and pundits are in for a treat this weekend as the continent’s football showpiece, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Sunday 9 January up until Sunday 6 February.

All 52 matches (including 32 group stage fixtures) will be broadcast live on DStv with several dedicated channels to ensure the widest, most entertaining broadcast of the 33rd edition of the event.

Asamoah Gyan, Africa’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, will be among the specialist analysts fronting up SuperSport’s coverage.

The Ghanaian is among a star cast of experts, among them Teko Modise, Jay Jay Okocha, James Chamanga and Rhulani Mokwena, who will be unpicking the form of top teams like Algeria, the defending champions, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Tunisia.

Meanwhile, to ensure the widest possible coverage of the 33rd edition of Africa’s showpiece event, SuperSport will host build-ups and post-match assessments, ensuring every angle is covered for a tournament that has been long-awaited after being postponed from last July. Beyond this, there will be magazine programming and news updates from in-country broadcast teams.