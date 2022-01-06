Hilux bakkies destined for the DRC now enter continent through Walvis Bay

The Walvis Bay harbour was a hive of activity a day after New Year when 355 vehicles were discharged from the roll-on roll-off (RoRo) vessel, the Helios Ray, for an assortment of domestic and neighbouring country customers.

The Namibian Ports Authority’s acting Executive for Commercial Services, Tana Pesat said Walvis Bay has become a port of choice for many clients, building on its reputation as a fast turnaround port with secure storage facilities.

The consignment of vehicles will be deconsolidated and sent to clients in Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana.

A feather in Namport’s cap is the fact that 52 vehicles in this consignment comprise Toyota Hilux Double Cab bakkies to be delivered to CFAO Motors RDS, located in the mining town Lubumbashi in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The consignment of these new vehicles to the DRC comes after the successful pilot run of a similar operation that took place late last year when 25 previously-owned vehicles were delivered to CFAO, [and] the client opted to increase the cargo to the current 53 vehicles,” said Pesat.

Following years of groundwork in Belgium and France, the official distributor of Toyota in the DRC, the CFAO Group awarded the contract to a marine shipping agent to send about 400 bakkies per year to the DRC via the Port of Walvis Bay.

The Helios Ray’s next port of call is Durban in South Africa.