Breweries warns public of survey scam

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently announced that there is a scam in circulation in which the public is requested to complete a survey, share it with friends and follow a link to a WhatsApp number to win N$4000.

“Please ignore this survey as it does not originate from us and participation in this survey will not only put you at risk but also those with whom you share the link,” they added.

They further emphasised that anyone who comes across such suspicious posts or emails claiming to be from NBL to get in touch with them via their social media channels or to contact them via their website.