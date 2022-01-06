Trigon produces first copper concentrates at Kombat Mine

The Trigon Metals team worked through the festive period to complete the installation of filter presses and run ore through the full production process of the first copper concentrates on 30 December 2021.

The concentrate produced exceeded the expectations of management, demonstrating that the combination of new equipment from Xinhai and refurbished equipment from the historic operation are operating well.

The feed material for this initial production was sub-optimal lower grade ore, while grind size, residence times and reagent use are being optimized, but satisfactory copper grades were achieved approaching 20% copper and over 600 g/t silver, well ahead of expectation at this stage of start-up. Production continues, building up to first concentrate shipments toward the end of this month, January 2022.

“Successful concentration of copper represents a major de-risking of the mine. A functioning mill is the primary technical hurdle in a mine’s operation, and that hurdle has been overcome at Kombat,” Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon said.

A declaration of full commercial production is forecast for March 2022, as the mine production ramps up and systems are optimized.