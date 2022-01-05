Law Society introduces new council members, full council for 2022

According to the rules of the Law Society of Namibia, four new council members have to be elected every year at the Annual General Meeting, to join four existing members who proceed from the previous year. This constitutes a full council of eight members at all times.

Therefore, in December 2021, the Law Society announced that Clive Kavendjii, Suné de Klerk, Josefina Nekongo and Ndatega Asheela-Shikalepo have joined Heinrich Jansen van Vuuren, Ester Kuugongelwa, Pius Iikwambi and Matti Mwandingi to constitute the society’s full council for 2022.

Like all other council members, the four new councillors were elected at the AGM on 26 November for a two-year period until the AGM in 2023. This rotation between councillors from the previous term and new councillors ensures continuity in the affairs of the Law Society as statutory body that regulates the legal profession.

Captured shortly after the election of the Law Society’s four new council members, are from the left, Heinrich Jansen van Vuuren (Chairperson), Pius Iikwambi, Suné de Klerk, Ester Kuugongelwa, Clive Kavendjii (Vice Chairperson), Josefina Nekongo and Dr Ndatega Asheela-Shikalepo. The eighth member, Matti Mwandingi is not present.