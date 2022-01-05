Select Page

Germany removes Namibia from list of countries with variant concerns

Posted by | Jan 5, 2022 |

Effective from 04 January, Namibia is no longer listed as an area of variant concern by Germany as the general travel ban has been lifted.

However, the country is now only listed as a high risk area. According to the German Embassy in Namibia, visas can currently only be issued if the intended entry is absolutely necessary.

The Embassy said even though Namibia is still considered a high risk area from this point it means an important step to more normality.

“In addition to the expanded possibility of visa issuing and the simplified quarantine regulations, let us hope for a revival of tourism,” the Embassy stated.

 

