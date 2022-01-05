Rosh Pinah – Aussenkehr road temporarily closed

The road hugging the Orange River between Rosh Pinah and Aussenkehr has been temporarily closed due to floods caused by high water levels in the river, the Roads Authority announced this week.

The high water levels in the Orange River are caused by continuous heavy rain in some parts of the South African interior.

The Roads Authority is requesting the public to make use of the Keetmanshoop-Aus-Rosh Pinah road instead until the water levels have subsided and the road is deemed safe to motorists.