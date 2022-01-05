FNB launches one-stop digital space for consumers

FNB Namibia recently launched a digital hub which integrates new world-class technologies to improve the customer experience in a safe and convenient one-stop space.

According to FNB Namibia’s executive officer for points of presence, Rodney Forbes the launch of the Digital Hub is consistent with their digital platform journey, which is geared to provide personalised help and solutions across all our channels.

“Customers visiting the Digital Hub will experience our digital zones, multi-purpose ATMs and assistance by our consultants. A major part of our strategy is to provide reliable, trusted and customer-centric channels to help our customers manage their money,” Forbes said.

Some of the features of the Digital Hub include free wi-fi, access to online banking and a step-by-step guide for customers needing assistance with the FNB App, online banking on any of the FNB digital channels, any time from 08h00 to 19h00, Monday to Friday, and from 08h00 to 14h00 on Saturdays.

The Digital Hub further allows customers to log in to their online banking via free-to-use, safe and secure tablets or computers, where they could for example download and print statements with a bank stamp. Customers can also connect their own devices to available charging stations to conduct their online banking.

The Digital Hub has consultants available to assist customers, or they could pop into the virtual phone booth for a private video conference call with an FNB call centre agent in real-time.