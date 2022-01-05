SADC to review progress of its mission in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is holding a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government from 5 to 7 January, to review progress and the mandate of the SADC mission in Mozambique.

His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Extraordinary Summit.

The SADC Secretariat said the Summit will, among the key issues discuss the support for effective operation of the mission objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique. “In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC,”, they added.

The mission was deployed in July 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on 23 June 2021 as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.