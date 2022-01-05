Select Page

SADC to review progress of its mission in Mozambique

Posted by | Jan 5, 2022 |

SADC to review progress of its mission in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is holding a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government from 5 to 7 January, to review progress and the mandate of the SADC mission in Mozambique.

His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Extraordinary Summit.

The SADC Secretariat said the Summit will, among the key issues discuss the support for effective operation of the mission objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique. “In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC,”, they added.

The mission was deployed in July 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on 23 June 2021 as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

MVA urges motorists to drive with extra caution around schools

MVA urges motorists to drive with extra caution around schools

4 June 2021

Unions left to hang

Unions left to hang

18 November 2016

Acumatica secures funding to accelerate its rapid growth

Acumatica secures funding to accelerate its rapid growth

25 June 2018

New mineral rights applications now being accepted – Mines Ministry

New mineral rights applications now being accepted – Mines Ministry

2 September 2021


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<