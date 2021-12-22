JPK Trust Legal Excellence Awards put spotlight on achievers in legal fraternity

Two law students, Svenja Gerstner and Dandago Dibasen !Gaoses, were recently awarded for their academic acumen at the 15th edition of the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust Legal Excellence Awards.

Gerstner was the best LLB student in 2020, having achieved an average score of 73.8% in her final year while !Gaoses achieved and average of 85.95% for her eleven subjects in the year-long Justice Training Centre programme for prospective lawyers.

The 22nd Anniversary of the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust and the 15th Annual JPK Trust Legal Excellence Awards ceremony took place on Friday, 26 November 2021 at Hotel Fürstenhof in Windhoek.

Other awards conferred at the event include the Legal Excellence Award for Social Responsibility, received by Florian Beukes on behalf of Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys, and the Human Rights award received by Esmé Katjaerua of Katjaerua Legal Practitioners

The JPK Trust was represented by Umbi Karuaihe-Upi as a Trustee; Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi as Director and Vicky Ya Toivo, also a Trustee.

Standing from the left, Pius Iikwambi (LSN Councillor), Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi, Umbi Karuaihe-Upi and Vicky Ya Toivo (representing the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust), Ester Kuugongelwa (LSN Chairperson 2020/21), Elsa Porfirio (LSN Manager Regulatory & Compliance) and Jo-mari Koekemoer (LSN Vice Chairperson 2020/21).

Seated, from the left, Winners of the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust Legal Excellence Awards: Dandago Dibasen !Gaoses (Best Justice Training Student 2020) Svenja Gerstner (Best Final Year LLB Student 2020) Esme Katjaerua (Legal Excellence Award for Human Rights) and Florian Beukes (Legal Excellence Award for Social Responsibility).