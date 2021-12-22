Select Page

JPK Trust Legal Excellence Awards put spotlight on achievers in legal fraternity

Posted by | Dec 22, 2021 |

JPK Trust Legal Excellence Awards put spotlight on achievers in legal fraternity

Two law students, Svenja Gerstner and Dandago Dibasen !Gaoses, were recently awarded for their academic acumen at the 15th edition of the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust Legal Excellence Awards.

Gerstner was the best LLB student in 2020, having achieved an average score of 73.8% in her final year while !Gaoses achieved and average of 85.95% for her eleven subjects in the year-long Justice Training Centre programme for prospective lawyers.

The 22nd Anniversary of the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust and the 15th Annual JPK Trust Legal Excellence Awards ceremony took place on Friday, 26 November 2021 at Hotel Fürstenhof in Windhoek.

Other awards conferred at the event include the Legal Excellence Award for Social Responsibility, received by Florian Beukes on behalf of Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys, and the Human Rights award received by Esmé Katjaerua of Katjaerua Legal Practitioners

The JPK Trust was represented by Umbi Karuaihe-Upi as a Trustee; Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi as Director and Vicky Ya Toivo, also a Trustee.

Standing from the left, Pius Iikwambi (LSN Councillor), Ngamane Karuaihe-Upi, Umbi Karuaihe-Upi and Vicky Ya Toivo (representing the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust), Ester Kuugongelwa (LSN Chairperson 2020/21), Elsa Porfirio (LSN Manager Regulatory & Compliance) and Jo-mari Koekemoer (LSN Vice Chairperson 2020/21).

Seated, from the left, Winners of the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust Legal Excellence Awards: Dandago Dibasen !Gaoses (Best Justice Training Student 2020) Svenja Gerstner (Best Final Year LLB Student 2020) Esme Katjaerua (Legal Excellence Award for Human Rights) and Florian Beukes (Legal Excellence Award for Social Responsibility).

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Justice Hoff joins appeals bench

Justice Hoff joins appeals bench

13 May 2016

Kiki says farewell to Namibia, moves on to Darfur

Kiki says farewell to Namibia, moves on to Darfur

7 March 2018

Oranjemund Youth Centre upgraded

Oranjemund Youth Centre upgraded

17 April 2014

Statistics Agency new board members appointed for three-year tenure

Statistics Agency new board members appointed for three-year tenure

19 August 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<