Trigon Metals delivers successful first copper flotation at its Kombat processing plant

Trigon Metals last week Friday marked the first flotation of copper concentrate at the newly refurbished Kombat Mill.

In addition, all long-lead items for the Kombat processing plant have arrived in Namibia and have been transported to the mine for installation.

The refurbishment of the processing plant is now largely complete, and commissioning has commenced with the first successful float of copper concentrate.

The primary crusher is now fully operational, coarse ore bins are full, grinding is running in batches and flotation is being tested. The filter press for drying the final concentrate for sale is currently being installed, and the first concentrate will be produced ahead of the year-end goal.

“We are extremely pleased to be installing the final major equipment items in the plant, and to be nearing the completion of the restart of the Kombat Mine,” Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon said.