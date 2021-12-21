Ncamagoro Constituency swears in new Councillor

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Kavango West Region announced that Thomas Rengi of the SWAPO Party was sworn in as the new Councillor for the Kavango West’s Ncamagoro constituency this morning.

As the new head of the constituency, Rengi assured the inhabitants of the constituency that the promises he made will not go in vain but will be achieved with time. Rengi emerged victorious during the by-elections that were held on 17 December.

He will head the constituency for the remainder of the term, after replacing the late Johannes Kahonzo who passed away in September.

Magistrate Helen Olaya presided over the swearing-in ceremony.