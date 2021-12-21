Telecom makes upgrades to Speedlink packages

Telecom Namibia has embarked on a speed upgrade promotion on its Speedlink packages, which will be set at a minimum download speed of 4Mbps as an entry-level.

The company is introducing a minimum download speed of 4 Megabits per second (Mbps) as an entry-level package nationwide where network capacities allow, doing away with the 2 Megabit per second (Mbps) package in a quest to improve broadband internet experience.

The upgrades for Speedlink broadband packages for both residential and business customers are as follows: 2 Mbps upgraded to 4 Mbps; 4 Mbps upgraded to 6 Mbps; 6 Mbps upgraded to 8 Mbps; 8 Mbps upgraded to 10 Mbps; 15 Mbps upgraded to 25 Mbps and 25 Mbps upgraded to 50 Mbps.

Telecom Namibia upgraded the speeds of existing customers by increasing the bandwidth at no extra cost, whilst some speeds will experience massive price reductions. However, due to technological limitations, some customers such as those on WiMAX FDD technology will not benefit from the speed upgrade. Telecom Namibia is in the process of deploying WiMAX TD-LTE to address current WiMAX FDD limitations.

Isak Ouseb, Telecom Namibia’s Senior Manager: Product Research and Development, stated that Telecom Namibia is constantly reviewing, developing, and implementing innovative products and services to create an enabling environment for the ICT sector to flourish.

“At Telecom Namibia, we are keeping abreast with the Global ICT expectations in line with the 4th Industrial Revolution and responding proactively to customer needs for increased data speeds, improve voice quality and allow video conferencing, through affordable and available bandwidth,” he said.

In addition, this initiative enhances ICT employment opportunities, in direct support of the Government’s drive for Economic Advancement via the Harambee Prosperity Plan 2 and the National Development Plan 5.

Similarly, Ouseb expressed that the ICT industry has shifted into high gear to accommodate the heightened demand for remote working and learning, as well as the need for online business solutions, as the majority of businesses have gone digital – speared on by the Coronavirus.

To keep up with the demand, Telecom Namibia, under its strategic initiative called Operation Autumn Cleaning or OAC, continues to review its product and service offering to ensure Telecom Namibia remains relevant to the current market and that the company is able to meet the customers’ demands.

The upgrade sees Telecom Namibia exceed SADC and Namibia’s National broadband policy target for a minimum fixed broadband speed of 1mbps and at the same milestone, respond to the Smart Africa Alliance and African Union’s call, for an affordable minimum download speed of 3Mbps as set out in the SMART Broadband 2025 Strategic plan to transform Africa into a single digital market.