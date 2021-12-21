Two companies contracted by NAC for the next fives years to conduct COVID-19 Testing at HKIA

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) recently handed over the COVID-19 testing facility at HKIA to the partnership of Profile Technology and Trinity Health for a five-year period.

The airports’ company in a statement said the two companies got the license on 17 December and the service provision started, Monday 20 Dec 2021.

“The Covid 19 pandemic, now entering the 3rd year since it first emerged in the world in 2019, remains a global public health emergency, spurred by the many new mutations emerging. As is now widely known, the mantra that ‘Covid travels and crosses borders with people’ is now a confirmed fact. As a result, we have seen several countries imposing complete international travel bans from time to time, justifiably or not, but certainly out of an abundance of caution, in order to minimize importation of the virus into their territories or countries,” they added.

As part of the measures to reduce the potential importation of the virus into the country, the NAC floated a tender to set up a Covid PCR testing facility at the Hosea Kutako International Airport early this year.

The state-of-the-art Covid testing facility which has now been registered and certified by the Ministry of Health and Social Services is equipped and capacitated to perform Covid testing on air travellers leaving or arriving into the country through the International Airport as a port of entry connected to our source International Markets (i.e. Germany and Britain and the rest of Europe as well as the USA). This will be guided by the current regulations and will be effective from 21 December 2021.

According to the service provider, the facility has the capacity to test over 3,000 tests per day, and can easily scale capacity in tandem with demand. The results are available within 120 minutes from the time of swabbing.

The facility is situated next to the long term parking at HKIA.