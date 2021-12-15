Central Bank lauded for 30th commemorative banknote at High-Security Printing Virtual Awards

The Bank of Namibia was awarded the ‘Best Commemorative Banknote’ at the recently concluded High-Security Printing Virtual Awards in the regional category Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on 16 December.

The banknote, a first for the Bank, was issued in 2020 to celebrate Namibia’s 30th Independence and it symbolizes the smooth transition of power between the country’s three presidents.

Appreciative of the award, the Bank of Namibia Director of Banking Services, Sencia Kaizemi-Rukata indicated that the award demonstrates the quality of the N$30 banknote and is a validation that the banknote consists of the latest state of the art security features within the international currency industry.

Proceeds from the sale of the 30th commemorative notes that amounted to N$480,000 were donated to the ‘Save the Rhino Trust Namibia’ as part of the Bank’s pursued efforts to preserve the Black Rhino from extinction.

Reconnaissance High-Security Printing internationally recognises outstanding achievement in the design, technical sophistication and security of a banknote or banknote series, which is the key judging criteria.

They further look at visual artistry and high levels of technical and security sophistication, with considerable emphasis placed on reflecting the cultural heritage of the issuing country in the note, and the relevance of the overall design and symbolism to the issuing country.