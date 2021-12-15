Nissan Patrol celebrates seven decades on local shores

The Nissan Patrol’s 70th birthday nearly passed without notice due to the overwhelming noise from Covid-19 but this often-underrated offroader deserves its moment of glory, as well as the solid reputation it has build over seven decades.

The first Nissan Patrol landed in southern Africa in 1951. At first, it was just another post-WWII ugly duckling like the Willy’s Jeep or the Garrick but it was not long before a handful Patrol owners realised the true workhorse potential of their modest 4×4. In those days, 4×4 still meant four gears in normal range, and four gears in low range.

From these small beginnings, the Patrol slowly established it self as a reliable offroader. It was only by the late seventies when, together with its sibling the Safari, that the Patrol enjoyed the type of acclaim usually reserved for more powerful vehicles. And this appreciation did not come easily. It was hard-won and hard-earned through numerous fishing, hunting and camping trips, and as a reliable workhorse for utilities and other companies that need to traverse impossible terrain.

Since its launch in 1951, The Nissan Patrol has continued to make its way into the hearts and minds of communities around the world. It has come a long way since its inception as a rugged utility vehicle, with every new generation gathering a few steps in sophistication, all the time incorporating more and more intelligent technology into its DNA.

Stefan Haasbroek, Marketing Director of Nissan Africa, said: “The Patrol is engineered from the wheels up to tackle the most demanding driving conditions on the planet. The Patrol has built a reputation of being the “King of the Off-Road” throughout the African continent for more than six decades.”

A cornerstone of Nissan’s SUV heritage, the Nissan Patrol has been lauded for its reliability and unparalleled all-terrain performance, along with premium design and comfort features – leading to over 2 million units being sold globally over the last 70 years.