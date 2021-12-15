Bank Windhoek donates sanitary pads to Innergirl Foundation

Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital department last week donated 260 care bags and 260 packs of sanitary pads to the Innergirl Foundation, an NGO which assists less fortunate young girls who cannot afford basic menstrual hygienic care.

The Innergirl Foundation will distribute the menstrual hygiene product to schools around Windhoek early next year.

Bank Windhoek’s Human Resources Business Partner Manager, Geraldine Schouw, said that the donation is part of the Bank’s responsibility as a responsible corporate citizen.

“We decided to support this initiative as staff members and made collective donations to give anything to Namibian girls in need of sanitary pads,” said Schouw.

The Bank’s Human Capital department added an emergency kit to the donation to support young girls during menstruation. “It includes a cloth, socks, which helps to reduce the pain when the feet are warm. There are also tissues, pantyliners, and a small, scented bag,” said Schouw.

Innergirl Foundation’s founder, eighteen-year-old Yakira Stanley, said she started the foundation this year with the knowledge that the Minister of Health Social Services declared pads Value Added Tax (VAT) free.

“But this did not help the fact that those who cannot afford pads are still suffering and missing school,” she said. “This is where Innergirl Foundation comes in. This initiative started with the mindset to assist the less fortunate youth who cannot afford basic sanitary care, helping our girls focus on their education one pad at a time.”

Stanley said that plans are in place to reach out to more schoolgirls in the country. “We hand over pads and care packages and anything that makes girls feel comfortable and confident again,” she said. “We aim to pursue this until the government makes sanitary wear-free for all those in need.”

To create public awareness, the Innergirl Foundation hosts events showcasing the plight of young girls. It has trolleys and boxes at participating stores to which individuals and companies can make their donations.