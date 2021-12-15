COVID-19 disrupts National Youth Council of Namibia Representative Council meeting

The National Youth Council of Namibia (NYC) Representative Council (RC) meeting has been postponed due to confirmed COVID-19 cases among the delegates.

Executive Chairperson of the NYC, Ms Sharonice Busch explained that due to the sustained threat of COVID-19 and its variants, the health and wellbeing of all NYC members take priority over any scheduled activities.

The planned Council meeting was scheduled to begin on 15 December and end on 16 December 2021. Postponement of the meeting was arrived at after several members’ test results came back positive. Prior testing for COVID-19 was mandatory for all s who were attending the two-day event.

“The National Youth Council had planned this event with due concern for the surge in the number of new positive cases. We, therefore, deemed it necessary to ensure that all the delegates are tested prior to the start of official deliberations”, remarked Ms Busch.

The Representative Council is the second-highest decision-making body when the General Assembly is not in session, and it sits once a year. About 84 delegates were expected to attend the event. The NYC Board promised to arrange a new Representative Council Meeting as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to ensuring that we comply with the statutory requirement of having this meeting and the elections as soon as safely possible,” she concluded.