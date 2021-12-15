Select Page

Rössing Marathon to be held virtually again next year

Dec 17, 2021

The Rössing Marathon will be held on 12 March 2022 and it will again be hosted virtually, Rössing Uranium said in a statement.

The mine, as the main sponsor, has been following the COVID-19 pandemic pattern and have decided to host the event virtually again for the safety of its runners.

Rössing Uranium’s General Manager Organisational Services, Liezl Davies said safety is their key priority. “At Rössing, we do not compromise on safety, and with that in mind, the safety of our runners is important,” she added.

She said that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they are committed to continuing with the popular event, as it forms part of their social investment activities. “We invite all the runners with the borders of Namibia to register for the event, on the Events Today Namibia website, starting 10 January to 17 February 2020,” she emphasized.

Runners can enter in the Men’s Open 20-39, Ladie’s Open 20-39, Veteran Men 40-49, Veteran Ladies 40-49, Masters 50-59, Grand Masters 60+, Junior for 10km run only 12-19 and details on the event will be shared in due course.

 

