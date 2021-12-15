Children of Christ’s Hope enjoy Christmas courtesy of Capricorn Foundation

Christ’s Hope International Namibia received Christmas gifts for 389 children from Capricorn Foundation recently. The annual Christmas party was a highlight where the children can enjoy a carefree day in a year where they faced many challenges.

Marlize Horn, of Capricorn Foundation, said they are pleased to partner with an organization that has a holistic approach to social development, which enables them to connect the children to positive change. “Christ’s Hope International Namibia has a 17-year track record of caring for orphaned and vulnerable children in Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth, Okahandja and Oshikuku,” she added.

Christ’s Hope International Namibia provides sustainable support at 8 Care Points located in 4 towns across Namibian to free the children from the cycle of AIDS and poverty. The children benefit from a holistic care model by attending an after school program at Care Points close to their school or home.

They employ local carefree givers who care for the children by preparing warm meals, assisting with homework and engaging the children in activities and programs that support their focus on physical, intellectual, emotional, community and spiritual development.