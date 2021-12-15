Windhoek’s City Executive resumes work after committee accepts retraction of resignation

The Municipal Council of Windhoek’s Management Committee on 14 December took a decision to accept the withdrawal of the resignation of O’Brien Hekandjo, the Strategic Executive: Electricity.

Hekandjo initially resigned from the employment of the City of Windhoek by giving a three months’ notice, with a last working day of 30 November 2021 in terms of his employment contract.

He opted to leave the service of Council earlier on 31 October 2021. However, before the notice period could run its course, Hekandjo retracted his resignation.

“It should be noted that Municipal Council of Windhoek’s Management Committee is the appointing authority for staff members in terms of the Local Authorities Act, 1992 (Act 23 of 1992) as amended. Therefore, Management Committee, on 14 December 2021, upon due consideration of the request, accepted the withdrawal notice of resignation of Mr Hekandjo with immediate effect,” the municipality said in a statement.

Hekandjo is expected to resume duties as of today, 15 December 2021.

“It bears mentioning that the disciplinary charges levelled against Mr Hekandjo as was previously reported in local media articles have been dismissed by the Chairperson of the disciplinary committee. We thank Mr Hekandjo for his patience while the City of Windhoek’s Management Committee dealt with his request,” they concluded.