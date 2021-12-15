Select Page

Namibia earns N$3.7 billion from agriculture, fishing exports

Posted by | Dec 17, 2021 |

Namibia earns N$3.7 billion from agriculture, fishing exports

Namibia’s export earnings from agriculture, forestry and fishing commodities for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to N$3.7 billion, the Namibia Statistics Agency reported.

The fisheries products including the manufactured fish accounted for the highest in terms of foreign earnings recording N$2.8 billion while in the second place, agriculture commodities brought income of N$564.5 million

Meanwhile, the import bill for the sector stood at N$1 billion. Forestry commodities topped the list with an import bill of N$643.2 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Statistician-General of the NSA, Alex Shimuafeni said the value-added for the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector for the third quarter of 2021 was N$3.4 billion in nominal terms (7.6% of GDP).

“In real terms, the sector recorded a growth of 3.9% in the third quarter of 2021 mainly due the agriculture and forestry subsectors that grew by 5.3% and 12%, respectively. The fishing sector also recorded an increase of 1.9% in real value-added,” Shimuafeni said.

For the period under review, the food price inflation was lower than other commodities in the CPI basket.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Completed Japanese funded project to be handed over to the Agriculture Ministry

Completed Japanese funded project to be handed over to the Agriculture Ministry

27 April 2017

Silence hovers over amendment of Agronomic Act

Silence hovers over amendment of Agronomic Act

18 July 2014

Potential buyers for upcoming Schumacher Bonsmara Auction can apply for financing before event – sponsors

Potential buyers for upcoming Schumacher Bonsmara Auction can apply for financing before event – sponsors

7 September 2021

Barley project to bag 1800 tons by end of 2016

Barley project to bag 1800 tons by end of 2016

19 August 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<