Namibia earns N$3.7 billion from agriculture, fishing exports

Namibia’s export earnings from agriculture, forestry and fishing commodities for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to N$3.7 billion, the Namibia Statistics Agency reported.

The fisheries products including the manufactured fish accounted for the highest in terms of foreign earnings recording N$2.8 billion while in the second place, agriculture commodities brought income of N$564.5 million

Meanwhile, the import bill for the sector stood at N$1 billion. Forestry commodities topped the list with an import bill of N$643.2 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Statistician-General of the NSA, Alex Shimuafeni said the value-added for the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector for the third quarter of 2021 was N$3.4 billion in nominal terms (7.6% of GDP).

“In real terms, the sector recorded a growth of 3.9% in the third quarter of 2021 mainly due the agriculture and forestry subsectors that grew by 5.3% and 12%, respectively. The fishing sector also recorded an increase of 1.9% in real value-added,” Shimuafeni said.

For the period under review, the food price inflation was lower than other commodities in the CPI basket.