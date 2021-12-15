Investment Promotion Board wins Quality Achievement Award in Dubai

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) was honoured with a Quality Achievement Award by the European Society for Quality Research (EQSR) at an award ceremony and convention held in Dubai.

This is the first award the Investment Promotion Board received since starting operations in April this year.

Nangula Uaandja, the CEO of NIPDB said despite the organization being a young organisation, they are a determined, agile and resilient team that is fully committed to delivering on its mandate to facilitate investments into Namibia and unlocking opportunities that enable a better quality of life

for all Namibians.

“This award is a feather in our cap and international recognition of the hard work the Board is doing to market Namibia to the world as an attractive investment and tourist destination,” Uaandja said.

The European Society for Quality Research, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland through the awards and honours and promotes quality awareness, recognizes good business practices, technological innovation, quality achievements in companies, public administrations and organizations worldwide.

The award winners are selected based on the results of the Society’s polls, consumer opinion research and market study.