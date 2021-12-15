Select Page

Gravel road from Nkurenkuru to Nepara Clinic to be upgraded

Posted by | Dec 16, 2021 |

Gravel road from Nkurenkuru to Nepara Clinic to be upgraded

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) and the Roads Authority’s (RA) consulting team this week sought the input of the community of Kakuwa in the Mpungu Constituency, in the design discussion of the upgrading of gravel road DR3406 and DR3444 from Nkurenkuru to Nepara Clinic.

The Council said the 25km project, together with the intercession leading to the Nepara army base entrance will be affecting about two households, hence the value in having their input heard and considered before the finalization of the design and planning stage prior to the actual construction.

The council confirmed that the affected parties will be compensated as per the policy and all parties concluded that no delay will be entertained and a decision was taken for the finalization to all the procurement process take place and have the construction begin.

“The bidding document will be ready before the end of the current financial year, with the actual work expected to begin in the 2022/2023 financial year,” they added.

Apart from the members of the communities, the meeting was attended by the Uukwangali Traditional Authority and the Namibia Defence Force who are equal partners in the project.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Sorento’s mid-cycle upgrade cements KIA’s standing among serious SUVs

Sorento’s mid-cycle upgrade cements KIA’s standing among serious SUVs

22 October 2018

Ford Ranger remains the top light commercial vehicle export from South Africa

Ford Ranger remains the top light commercial vehicle export from South Africa

24 February 2020

FlyWestair connects Windhoek to Walvis Bay and Walvis Bay to Ondangwa

FlyWestair connects Windhoek to Walvis Bay and Walvis Bay to Ondangwa

6 November 2020

Roads Authority gives update on the status/condition of roads damaged by the rains

Roads Authority gives update on the status/condition of roads damaged by the rains

26 January 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<