Oil like substance found in the South

Posted by | Dec 16, 2021 |

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that a team of experts conducted an investigation on 15 December in Klein Vaalgras, in the Southern part of Namibia, where an alleged oil-like substance was found after a contractor drilled a well for the setting up of a water borehole.

The ministry in a statement informed the public that soil and water samples were collected at the site for further lab examination.

The samples will be analyzed to determine whether the sampled substance do contain any hydrocarbons or not and we will update the public through the media on the findings after the analysis,” the Ministry concluded.

