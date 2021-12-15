Roads Authority staff to get 4% salary increment

The Namibian Public Workers Union (NAPWU) has successfully negotiated a 4% wage increment agreement with the Roads Authority (RA), which was signed on 14 December.

The Roads Authority in a statement said they agreed to an increment on the basic salary, housing allowance and transport allowance for all employees in the bargaining unit, Peterson Job Grades A2-C5, to be backdated to 1 April. In addition, the RA Board of Directors has also approved a 4% salary increase on the total cost to the company for all staff members on the management level.

RA Chief Executive Officer, Conrad Lutombi congratulated the negotiating teams for concluding the negotiations to the benefit of both parties.

“The negotiating parties are cognizant of the fact that RA is a non-profit making entity, hence its remuneration levels are equated to that, and this is a demonstration of the good relations that exist between the RA and NAPWU,” he added.

NAPWU General Secretary Petrus Nevonga commended the negotiating teams on a job well done and encouraged them to always find amicable solutions to avoid unnecessary labour confrontation.

“The salary increment brings a sight of great relief to staff members who have expressed experiencing the pinch of the current economic down,” he concluded.