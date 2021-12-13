World Food Programme, EIF strengthens journey to zero hunger

The World Food Programme (WFP) and Environment Investment Fund (EIF) recently signed an agreement to provide capacity strengthening to the government on the journey to Zero hunger by 2030.

WFP Country Director, George Fedha said in an effort to accelerate the journey towards zero hunger and the food and nutrition security agenda, they have identified key entry points through three key strategic pillars of; rural transformation; sustainable food systems; and human capital development, as key focus areas and support to the government.

“In addition to these pillars, cross-cutting areas of digital transformation, women, and youth empowerment and job creation have also been prioritized,” Fedha added.

Specifically, WFP is mandated to ensure vulnerable populations in Namibia strengthen the evidence for food systems in Namibia since, among others, high dependence on food imports, where the country imports 60% plus of the total needs in the country. Given that on average in Namibia, over 70% of Namibians relies on market access for food.

The agreement entails the management of programmes under the Sustainable Development Goals: 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action) and 17 (Partnerships).

EIF CEO, Benedict Libanda said to achieve these SDGs by 2030, it is paramount that industries, as well as individuals, harness their knowledge of materials and financial resources to ensure the safety and prosperity of people, and natural environments in our country.

“For this reason, the EIF is ready to partner with entities such as WFP as a demonstration of our commitment to championing SDGs. We need to work together to find solutions that are sustainable and durable, and that recognizes our interdependence as institutions,” Libanda said.