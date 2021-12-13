Select Page

Statistics Agency releases first urban land statistics bulletin

Dec 15, 2021

Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) this week released the first urban land statistics bulletin, volume 1, Issue 1A of December 2021.

The bulletin is divided into two parts and provides a summary of available urban zoned land in nine (9) out of the fourteen (14) regions of the country.

The bulletin provides summaries of the number of serviced plots in all the proclaimed urban areas of the following regions: Erongo, Kunene, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango West, Kavango East and the Zambezi.

According to the NSA, the emphasis of the publication is mainly on residential land while also accounting for other urban land uses.

“The bulletin also delivers a comparison of the size of zoned urban land as a proportion to the remaining townland in each urban locality,” the NSA said, adding that in terms of town planning cadastral data, NSA could only manage to acquire data from the 9 regions between November 2020 and February 2021.

According to the NSA, the remaining 5 regions of Hardap,!Karas, Khomas, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa are expected to be covered during the window of November 2021 to February 2022 and therefore will be released as Volume 1, Issue 1B. I must indicate that land-use changes continuously; thus the statistics provided in this bulletin are based on the harmonised digital town planning data acquired during the mentioned reference period.

 

