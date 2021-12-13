Country now in the fourth COVID-19 pandemic wave says Geingob – People urged to be very vigilant

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on Tuesday said the rate of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant has increased, signalling that the country is now experiencing the fourth COVID wave.

Geingob on the occasion of the 38th COVID-19 public briefing on national response to curb the spread of COVID-19 adjusted public gatherings from 500 to 200 for both sports and other gatherings, under the new regulations which will be in effect midnight16 December 2021, to 15 January 2022.

Despite the increase in infections, Geingob announced that “no curfew will be imposed for the time being”.

Geingob meanwhile also announced that trading hours for alcohol will remain unchanged, but this can be adjusted if the situation does not improve, while he called on non-vaccinated Namibians to go out and get vaccinated or receive their booster shots.

“Given the turn of events, it is critical for every Namibian to be very vigilant,” he said.