Organisations partner to feed close to 200 children in Katutura

Pupkewitz GWM/Haval, Mshasho, Namib Mills and Poiyah Media took hands to collaborate in handing over charitable goods to Tilovayeni Children’s Home and Ombili Community Centre, where close to 200 children received porridge, drinks, and snacks.

Mshasho Trust Fund, under its founder, multi-award-winning artist King TeeDee has been dedicated to empowering underprivileged communities for close to two decades and continues to stand by his charity to ensure that no child feels left out.

“I too have not been privileged enough to experience Christmas’s and lost my parents at a very young age. No matter your circumstance, never allow your environment today to determine where you end up in life,” the musician said.

King TeeDee teamed up with well-known motor company Pupkewitz GWM/Haval and food giant Namib Mills to ensure that they were able to provide gifts to communities and their families during this holiday season.

Namib Mills has annually embarked on similar campaigns to take care of the communities in which it operates, also joined the initiative. Selma Moongo, Manage Marketing Affairs highlighted that a lot of people live off of very little to no income and that’s why it’s important to give the little that each Namibian can, even how little it may be.

“They are struggling as many have little to no income so there is no extra left over for Christmas. We hope that by this simple gesture of handing out these parcels you many never forget this day celebrating it with people that care and love you. It is a rewarding feeling when one brings Christmas to the less fortunate most importantly the children, seeing the children’s little faces light up with excitement is quite heartwarming and this is why we have decided to make this Christmas a special Christmas for them,” she added.

Bianca Weakley the Dealer Principal from Pupkewitz GWM/Haval sheds light on the impact Covid nationally and globally stating that “Not everyone is in a position to celebrate this Christmas season, many face starvation, lack of access to safe drinking water, homelessness, and poverty daily, especially for children suffering from the economic, physical, and emotional effects of COVID-19. Every little makes a difference.”

At the end of the two hand-over ceremonies, Rauna Lyahulapo, Co-Founder Tilovayeni Care Foundation thanked the various companies for their efforts and consideration.

“Covid has made it more difficult to receive donations due to the distribution methods and the protocol around feeding their children due to the numbers gathered but corporates as such have not wavered. We call upon many other good Samaritans to follow the same example and we are sure that the seed planted today will inspire the younger generations to dream and study hard to break the cycle of poverty,” she said.