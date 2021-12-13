Select Page

Finance – culture partnership celebrates Human Rights Day in Namibian style

The glorious celebration of Human Rights took centre stage last week when the United Nations in Namibia commemorated International Human Rights Day under the theme, “Equality – Reducing inequalities advancing human rights.”

In his keynote address, Sen Pang, UN Resident Coordinator to Namibia, noted that in celebrating Human Rights Day, “we must remind ourselves how the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated the vulnerability of the least protected and most marginalized in our societies.”

“The ongoing crisis associated with the pandemic has put human rights and other international legal protections under extra pressure. Bringing human rights home is at the core of the UN mission to integrate human rights and make it a reality in the daily life of every single person in the world and to further integrate human rights into our socio-economic response to the crisis,” he stated.

At the occasion French Ambassador Sebastien Minot advised that fighting gender violence was of utmost importance and women should not be regarded as victims only, but human rights should empower girls and women in a sustainable manner.

Also part of the celebrations, RMB Namibia unveiled a small statue of a young African girl staring defiantly into the distance.

And finally, Harry Rheeder, a gifted but sightless Namibian pianist, who has collaborated on the popular UN75 song, “Better Tomorrow,” together with other Namibian artists, rounded off the evening with a charismatic piano concert.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sen Pang, French Ambassador, HE Sebastien Minot and RMB Namibia Chief Executive, Philip Chapman, together at last week’s Human Rights Day celebrations at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek.

