Tristan de Lange conquers Nedbank Desert Dash

Cycling sensation Tristan de Lange narrowly beat Switzerland’s Konny Looser by a second to win the Nedbank Desert Dash on Saturday.

The 24-hour 393-kilometre MTB Challenge drew in a mammoth crowd in Swakopmund, as thousands of local and international spectators came to witness de Lange finish with a time of 14 hours 55 minutes and 30 seconds, one second faster than Looser.

German biker Vincent Dorn took the third spot among the men’s solo riders with a time of 14:55:43.

The Nedbank Desert Dash 2021 attracted cyclists from Namibia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Germany, Portugal, the United States and Switzerland.

The 24-hour event began Friday at the Grove Mall in Windhoek and saw cyclists ride through the Namib Desert through to finish in Swakopmund.