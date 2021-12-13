Namibia challenged to invest back into the economy – Namibia Institutional Investors Forum to host event next year

The Namibia Institutional Investors Forum is set to engage with policymakers, asset owners, fund and asset managers, thought leaders, investment consultants, legal practitioners, among other key players in the industry to discuss various investment policies affecting and/or impacting investing in the country at an event set for next year.

Under the theme “Harnessing Alternative Investment to Drive Economic Recovery” the event is scheduled to take place in Swakopmund on 10 and 11 March 2022.

The focus on alternative investments has never been more relevant as the investment community continues to solidify their commitment to curb key global challenges that are highlighted in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as Namibia’s own Harambee Prosperity Plan II.

It is against this background that the MNCapital Group’s CEO, Michael Ndinisa, with the support of its various strategic partners will be hosting this prestigious conference.

For over a decade now, Ndinisa has been conducting country-specific programmes in an effort to provide platforms for key players in the investment community and policymakers to come together, engage one another on investment opportunities applicable to that particular country, as well as what needs to be done to move beyond just investment discussions to deal signing.

“Climate change and, most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic continue to shift the scale as far as institutional investors’ traditional approach to investment is concerned. Institutional investors are gravitating towards sustainable investing and there’s no better timing to enter the new year with more creativity to harness what is already in existence,” he added.

This conference includes; environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors considerations, socially responsible investing (SRI) as well as impact investing, swiftly changing the position of ‘alternative investment’ from a ‘by the way’ approach to a mainstream investment strategy.

Mr Martin Inkumbi, Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Namibia and one of the guest speakers said, “Namibian institutional investors can play a pivotal role in unlocking infrastructure projects among others, railways, renewable energy, housing and others, such as agriculture and propel Namibia’s economic growth to a new level. Institutional capital can also be deployed as patient capital in the forms of equity and quasi-equity to catalyze and take especially manufacturing enterprises from brownfields to mature enterprises.

The important and imminent benefit of an investment intervention is saving Namibian enterprises from collapsing during the current depressed economic cycle, preserving current and future employment and sustaining economic growth.”

Another guest speaker James Mnyupe, Presidential Economic Advisor and Namibia’s Green Hydrogen Commissioner commended the upcoming conference and urged the private sector and corporate sectors to join the discussion at hand.

Mnyupe noted that, “there is significant interest from the Global Capital markets for assets that meaningfully answer the call for profitable investments which respond to SDGs and the sustainable decarbonization of industrial infrastructure. Namibia is ideally positioned to contribute to this discourse and astute investors in Namibia can be at the forefront of creating this sustainable value for clients and society at large.”

His involvement in various industry and national bodies have offered him a unique perspective from which to contribute to various dialogues and initiatives that look to deploy assets more effectively across various opportunity sets, locally and regionally.

A key outline of attending this conference will include; engaging in policymakers and industry regulators as they discuss Namibia specific reforms and regulatory frameworks, market trends and the current environment, discovering best industry practices presented by top industry thought leaders, networking with senior decision-makers and key investment professionals and solidify existing and new business relations and increase your brand visibility.

For more information regarding this conference, organizers may be contacted via email. [email protected] or visit their website, www.mncapitalgroup.com.