Select Page

Central Bank makes changes to leadership structure

Posted by | Dec 14, 2021 |

Central Bank makes changes to leadership structure

Following the reappointment of Governor Johannes !Gawaxab, Deputy Governor, Ebson Uanguta and the appointment of Leonie Dunn as second Deputy Governor, the Bank of Namibia this week announced changes to its leadership structure.

Dr Emma Haiyambo is appointed as the Director of Research and Financial Sector Development and Chief Economist and Florette Nakusera is appointed as Director of Financial Stability and Macroprudential Oversight. Kazembire Zemburuka is appointed as Director of Strategic Communications. The appointments take effect from 01 January 2022.

Dr Haiyambo is a seasoned Economist who joined the Bank in 2000 after having served as an Economist, Trade Policy Analyst and Chief Development Planner for various ministries and agencies of government. Nakusera served as the first female Director of Research and Financial Stability Department and Chief Economist of the Bank.

Zemburuka is a former journalist and versatile broadcaster having worked at the national broadcaster in various roles across the television, radio and news disciplines since 1999. In 2016, he joined the Bank as Deputy Director of Corporate Communications.

!Gawaxab said these changes have been necessitated by the adoption of a new organisational structure by the Bank to provide a solid platform for the effective delivery of the Bank’s mandate, which has been expanded in scope through the promulgation of the Bank of Namibia, Act 1 (2020).

“To comprehensively carry out this new mandate a new Department of Financial Stability and Macroprudential Oversight has been created. At the same time, the Research Department has been re-organised to cater for financial sector development, a key undertaking in the financial inclusion objective of the Bank,” he added.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Karuaihe appointed as CEO of Agribank

Karuaihe appointed as CEO of Agribank

15 October 2021

Elgin Brown & Hamer to extend assistance to retrenched workers

Elgin Brown & Hamer to extend assistance to retrenched workers

18 March 2019

Mungunda now top dog at Bankers Association

Mungunda now top dog at Bankers Association

2 July 2018

Standard Bank welcomes 31 newcomers

Standard Bank welcomes 31 newcomers

12 August 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<