RMB Namibia unveils Africa’s Fearless Thinker – a symbol of pride, courage and strength

Posted by | Dec 14, 2021 |

The Namibian edition of the Fearless Thinker was unveiled by RMB Namibia Chief Executive, Philip Chapman at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre in commemoration of Women’s Day and International Human Rights Day.

Assisted by colleague Odille Wellman,  Chapman said “Africa’s Fearless Thinker expresses how courage, diversity, and gender equality are valued and embraced. When we invest in the arts, we invest in the lives of young artists and communities and contribute to the growth of the overall creative economy.”

On the occasion, French Ambassador Sebastien Minot advised that fighting gender violence is of utmost importance and women should not be regarded as victims only, but human rights should empower girls and women to live sustainable lives.

Keynote speaker Mr Sen Pang, UN Resident Coordinator of Namibia commemorated the celebration of international UN Human Rights Day and said: “We are all here to bring harmony and peace into the world by observing and trying to eliminate the problems and complaints received from people who are facing the brutalities of violation of human rights.”

A replica of the artwork, commissioned by RMB and created by Cape Town artist Marieke Prinsloo-Rowe, the statue portrays a proud and courageous African teenage girl. Having been inspired by Wall Street’s Fearless Girl, RMB envisioned an Afro-centric version of the artwork that would speak to the values of individuality, courage and strength. Standing with her hands on her hips, the defiant girl is an inspiring and unique reminder of the African spirit, especially that of women and girls.

“As we celebrate Namibia Women’s Day and International Human Rights Day, I am proud to unveil our Africa’s Fearless Thinker. May she serve as a constant reminder to have courage, stay curious and relentlessly question the status quo. Coupled with a responsible and collaborative mindset, fearless thinking can unlock the collective wisdom to support society to find opportunity in adversity,” he concluded.

 

