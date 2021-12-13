Select Page

Communications Regulatory Authority COO to retire early next year

Posted by | Dec 13, 2021 |

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) announced the retirement of their Chief Operation Officer, Jochen Traut, effective 10 January 2022.

The authority said after 10 years with CRAN and over 40 years in the telecommunications industry Traut’s expertise and professionalism have contributed to numerous achievements and to the successful implementation of CRAN’s strategic goals and objectives.

“Best wishes to Traut, may you have a safe, happy and healthy retirement and thank you for serving CRAN and the industry,” they added.

Describing Traut, CRAN Board of directors, management and team said he is an accomplished planner, implementer, operational and business development professional with 40 years experience in the telecommunications industry. They said he’s passionate about the ICT industry and was instrumental in the set-up of MTC.

“He is an extroverted, outspoken, direct, forward-thinking, strategic thinker with strong interpersonal skills who believes in inspiring people to achieve their objective through motivation, empowerment and trust,” they added.

He holds a Masters Diploma in Technology from the Tshwane University of Technology, a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from UNISA and a Senior Management Program Certificate from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

