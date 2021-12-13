Debmarine Namibia’s new vessel nears completion

Debmarine Namibia’s latest addition to the marine diamond recovery fleet, the AMV3, was officially handed over by Damen Shipyard in Romania in August 2021 and has since arrived in the Port of Cape Town.

The N$7 billion vessel is currently being outfitted with the mission equipment in the Port of Cape Town, South Africa. The mission equipment consists of the recovery tool known as Crawler and the Treatment Plant.

The construction of this technologically advanced vessel started two years ago when Debmarine Namibia signed the construction contract with Damen Shipyard, followed by the steel cutting ceremony on 15 May 2019. The international project saw components being sourced from various countries, including Namibia, from which more than 700 tonnes of steel was procured locally.

The vessel is nearing completion and will soon sail to Namibia, where she will join the rest of the fleet in recovering marine diamonds safely and sustainably and contribute to building a lasting legacy of marine diamond mining in Namibia.

The AMV3 design complies with environmental standards and has a green passport. The vessel is expected to create 161 new direct jobs, thereby increasing the company’s workforce to over 1,000 employees.