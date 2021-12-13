Are you covered this holiday season?

By Ashante Manetti

Marketing Manager, Old Mutual.

As the holiday season is upon us there is a very strong likelihood that you might be travelling out of town or the country. After what has been a very challenging year, this holiday break will be an opportunity for you to replenish your energy.

Though, the last thing you want to worry about whilst you are away is the possibility of your valuable items being stolen or damaged. At the same time there is a prospect that you might use your vehicle to do your travels. This will then mean that you will need to make a few considerations. In this article, I will share some tips on how to ensure the safety of your belongings.

Before you head out for your holiday, one of the first things that you need to do is get in touch with your insurance broker/provider to confirm that all your household items as well as your valuable belongings such as your cellphone, computer, tablet, or jewelry are adequately covered. At times the items might be covered but for a lower value which would result in you not being able to fully replace them in case of a loss.

Likewise, take time to test your home and fence alarm, and make sure that the alarm response team is aware that you will be away on holiday. This will confirm that they are able to react fast enough in case of a possible break in. Though, if you can get someone to look after your home during your time away that will be very helpful or if you have a Neighborhood Watch, you should also inform them that you will be away from your house.

In the event that you travel with your vehicle it is important to safeguard yourself and your family by checking whether you have third party insurance. This can come in handy should you be involved in an accident or if your car is stolen.

Moreover, with the varying weather patterns that Namibia has been experiencing, it is important to protect not only your vehicle but your home as well. Thus, if you are going to leave your home unoccupied always ensure that all your windows are tightly closed in case it starts raining to avoid water from entering your home and possibly damaging your furniture that is placed near windows or doors. Another consideration is to check if there are no leakages coming from your roof and if they are it would be best to have them sealed before you head out.

Similarly, it is important to unplug all electronic devices if the area you live in is prone to flooding. The reason behind this is voltage fluctuation which can potentially damage your expensive appliances. Additionally, do not forget to include a battery-powered light and medicine in your emergency kit in case of any power breakdowns.

One important thing to always have is an umbrella in your vehicle or your workplace. During the rainy season, this will keep you from falling sick as well also help protect your valuable items such as mobile phone, wallet, and cards from getting wet during an unexpected downpour.

The possibility of unexpected thunderstorms makes it vitally important that your windscreen wipers are fully functional, headlights and brake lights are working & that your tires are still in good condition. You cannot control the weather, but you can control how safely you drive.