Katutura Hospital shuts its doors to visitors as COVID-19 cases continue to climb
The Ministry of Health and Social Services has suspended the visitation of patients at the Intermediate Hospital Katutura until further notice, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, we have revised our visiting policy. The health and safety of our patients and visitors remain a top priority,” the ministry said.
According to the ministry the measures commenced on Tuesday and will be in place until stated otherwise.