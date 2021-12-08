Select Page

Katutura Hospital shuts its doors to visitors as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Posted by | Dec 9, 2021 |

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has suspended the visitation of patients at the Intermediate Hospital Katutura until further notice, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, we have revised our visiting policy. The health and safety of our patients and visitors remain a top priority,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry the measures commenced on Tuesday and will be in place until stated otherwise.

 

