City of Windhoek commemorates World AIDS Day

Posted by | Dec 9, 2021 |

The City of Windhoek held a belated World AIDS day commemoration in partnership with UNAIDS this week at the Khomasdal Stadium.

World AIDS Day was celebrated globally on 1 December under the theme, ‘End inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics’.

City of Windhoek Mayor, Councillor, Sade Gawanas said HIV is still threatening the world, including, Namibia and this can be attributed to structural inequalities that obstruct proven solutions to HIV prevention and treatment.

“In order to realize the vision of ending AIDS by 2030, there is an urgent need to end economic, social, cultural and legal inequalities,” she added.

The City of Windhoek is a signatory to the UNAIDS/IAPAC Fast-Track Cities Initiative (FTCI) which calls for cities to achieve the 95-95-95 testing, treatment and viral suppression targets for all people by 2025.

However, as of 2020, the City could not meet the 90-90-90 fast track cities initiative target as only an estimated 68.5% of HIV infected people in Windhoek were diagnosed and know their states, 62.4% of HIV infected people were enrolled on Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) and 73.6% of people on ART achieved viral suppression. Despite this setback, Gawanas said they are committed to implementing the Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026 which calls for ending AIDS as a Public Health threat by 2030.

The City identified at least 200 vulnerable people who received food parcels at the event and 100 men participated in the health-related discussions facilitated by MenEngage Namibia Network as part of the daily activities.

 

