“We have zero tolerance for fraud and corruption” – MVA Fund

Posted by | Dec 9, 2021 |

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has employed different strategies to mitigate the inherent risks of fraud and corruption in the submission of claims.

The Fund said in a statement this week said it has done so due to their susceptibility to fraud and corruption in the process of settling claims and general procurement of services.

“We have also developed appropriate processes which minimize the risk of fraud and where it occurs, to prosecute perpetrators. Any fraud or corruption committed against the MVA Fund will be reported to appropriate law enforcement or regulatory agencies for investigation and prosecution and we reserve the right to institute proceedings aimed to recover any loss suffered,” they added.

The Fund will endeavour to afford protection to a whistle-blower as provided for in Section 45 of the Whistleblower Protection Act, 2017 (Act 10 of 2017) and Section 52 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2003 (Act 8 of 2003). They further informed that it is their prerogative to publish or not to publish the incident, and the published articles will include a generic description of fraud and the actions taken by them.

“The article may also include information that will make employees and members of the public more informed about consequences of engaging in dishonest acts and may reinforce steps that should be taken if someone has information relating to other possible fraudulent or corrupt operations,” they explained.

The Fund’s Anti-Fraud hotline is 0811 550 505 and can be utilized by the public, upon the detection of claims fraud, to report any suspected fraudulent activities. The public is further reminded to report all road crashes to the MVA Fund’s Accident Response Number 9286, as doing so can save lives.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

